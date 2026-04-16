New CBS Cop Show to Star ‘Friends’ Actor

How you doin’, officer? A beloved Friends actor is making his return to TV in a new CBS police procedural.

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According to Deadline, Matt LeBlanc will star in Flint (a working title), a new CBS series from 24 showrunner Evan Katz, CBS Studios, and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. LeBlanc, who will also serve as an executive producer, helped develop the series with Katz.

“Flint tells the story of a burnt-out LAPD detective who, on the verge of retirement, is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years,” the official description reads. “Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which, to his dismay, makes him an even better cop.”

Matt LeBlanc on the CBS show ‘Man With a Plan.'(Photo by Eddy Chen/CBS via Getty Images)

If ordered to series, Flint is expected to air during the 2027-2028 season. The show marks LeBlanc’s first return to CBS since his comedy Man With a Plan, which ran for four seasons from 2016 to 2020. Of course, LeBlanc is best known for his role as Joey Tribbiani in the NBC sitcom Friends (1994–2004) and its spin-off, Joey (2004–2006).

‘Friends’ Actor Matt LeBlanc Joins a Full Slate of Developing Shows at CBS

CBS also has a forensic drama, I Know Who You Are, and a comedy, Hilda! In Lights, in development, with three scripts ordered for each.

I Know Who You Are “centers on a brilliant forensic genealogist who gets pulled back into the police force she walked away from and the partner she left behind,” the official logline explains. “Using DNA technology to follow genetic breadcrumbs, the pair unearth long-buried secrets to crack the most impossible of cases — all while quietly pursuing the one case that broke them apart.” The show is written and executive-produced by Corinne Kingsbury and is inspired by the memoir of the same name by Barbara Rae-Venter.

Meanwhile, Hilda! In Lights puts a fresh spin on an old trope. Written and executive-produced by Abbey Caldwell, the show is described as “one of those classic shows about a spunky, small-town upstart who moves to the big city to make it on her own. There’s just one teeny, tiny, totally inconsequential difference … our hero is a 70-year-old woman named Hilda.”

CBS also confirmed that a medical spinoff set in the same universe as Fire Country and Sheriff Country is in early development.