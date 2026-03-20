Another ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Couple Has Called It Quits

As drama continues to plague Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, another couple on the reality TV show has officially called it quits.

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In a statement to PEOPLE, Jordan Ngatikaura confirmed that he has filed for divorce from his wife, Jessi.

“This has not been an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart,” he shared. “I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition.”

He further stated, “I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect.”

Jordan asked for privacy and understanding as he and Jessi navigate through the split. The soon-to-be-exes share two children. Jordan also has a daughter, Peyton, from a former relationship.

Mormon Wives previously followed the couple through their separation during the show’s third season. The duo had agreed to do a 90-day separation and had worked on their relationship through therapy.

“We’ve been doing that for about a year now since the separation happened, and it’s helped a lot,” Jessi said in March 2025. “It’s taught us both a lot about how we are as individuals and how we are in a relationship, and it’s just kind of still a work in progress.”

She was optimistic about the situation, noting that it’s perfectly “normal” for marriages to have rough patches. “I just wanted to share that because I know marriage is hard, relationships are hard,” she pointed out. “And it’s normal to struggle.”

Jessi then added, “Even in a good relationship, you’re gonna have ups and downs. So I just think it’s good to show people that it’s worth fighting for, it’s worth working through, and it’s something that’s always a work in progress.”

Fellow ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Mikaya Matthews Recently Separated From Her Husband Jace Terry

Jordan and Jessi’s split comes just after Mikaya Matthews revealed that she and her husband, Jace Terry, had separated.

Matthews spoke about the separation during Mormon Wives’ fourth season, which premiered last week. The couple’s intimacy struggles are among the show’s key storylines.

During the fifth season, Matthews suggested that she and Terry should work out their issues separately.

“I think it’s hard anytime you bring up the stuff with the sex and the intimacy,” she explained to Terry. “I feel it’s hard on me because again, my nervous system is already in fight or flight, and I’m already maxed out. My bucket is full.”

He then replied, “I know, but for me, it seems like the solution to that would be to commit to trauma therapy until you’re at a point where it doesn’t make your nervous system freak out.”

Matthews noted that while she had been doing therapy for a while, she felt things were still bad for her.

“And again, I don’t think it’s like with the intention of being separated forever,” she reassured him. “I think we’re obviously still going to see each other every single day. I’m not trying to go even a day away from the kids anyway.”

Although Terry said they shouldn’t get back together until they are ready, Matthews felt he was adding more pressure on her.





