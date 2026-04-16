Lindsey Lohan’s Stepmother Arrested For Allegedly Attacking the Actress’ Father

Lindsey Lohan’s stepmother, Kate Major, has been arrested in Texas following an alleged physical altercation with the actress’s father, Michael.

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TMZ reports that Major has been accused of intentionally and recklessly causing bodily injury to Lohan on April 13. Sources close to the situation said the exes were exchanging their children when things took a turn.

At some point, Major punched Lohan, causing a nosebleed. She then allegedly grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and threw it at him. The knife did not injure him, as it bounced off his chest.

Law enforcement arrived not long after and arrested Kate. Court documents revealed that Major was allegedly intoxicated during the ordeal. A judge has already ordered her to undergo alcohol testing. She is also to have zero contact with Lohan.

Major and Lohan married in 2014 and share two sons, Landon and Logan. They have been separated since 201

Major Accused Lohan of Domestic Abuse in 2025

The latest incident between Major and Lohan comes one year after Lohan was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

In February 2025, Lohan was charged with continuous violence against the family after an incident with Major. She told law enforcement that Lohan had flipped her out of a chair, causing her pain and discomfort.

“On Friday, February 21, 2025, the complainant (Kate Lohan) was at a medical follow-up when the defendant (Michael Lohan) was observed by Ms. Lohan in the parking lot of the building,” Harris County Sheriff’s Department’s statement read. ” A 911 call was placed, and deputies responded.”

Lohan issued a statement following his 2025 arrest.

“I’ve shut up long enough about Kate’s physical, emotional, and verbal abuse,” his statement read. “She set me up. Originally, she said I was stalking her! Really? Lol. Then, when that didn’t work, she said I pushed her over a chair, which is a total lie. Not only will my kids attest to it, but I have video. I have more videos of her abuse.”

Major and Lohan have a history of violence that dates back to 2015. The estranged couple previously lost custody of their children following a heated argument caught on video.

In 2020, Lohan was arrested for choking and harassing Major. However, Major was arrested in 2024 for violating a protection order following an altercation with Lohan in the middle of a road.



