‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul Deletes Social Media Accounts

Despite her recent legal win, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul has seemingly deleted all of her social media accounts.

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Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the MomTok influencer’s Instagram and TikTok accounts were completely shut down on Thursday for no apparent reason. She was active the day before.

The social media situation occurred one week after it was reported that Paul wouldn’t be facing any new domestic violence charges following the two investigations.

The first investigation was for Paul’s recent physical altercation with her ex, Dakota Mortensson. The incident occurred in late February.

Nearly a month later, Mortensen contacted another police department to report an altercation that occurred in 2024.

“Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration,” the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office revealed. “Based on the evidence submitted for screening by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declines to file any charges.”

Following the news, Paul took to social media to share her reaction. “Cried when I got the call 🙏THANK YOU to those that have stood with me.”

Mortensen also spoke out, stating he was stepping away to focus on his and Paul’s 2-year-old son, Ever.

Paul Recently Shut Down the Idea of Stepping Away From Social Media to Heal

Days before she wiped out her social media accounts, Paul dismissed the idea of taking a break from the internet.

In an Instagram Stories post, the reality TV star shared a screenshot of a follower’s comment that read, “Do your healing off of social media.”

“That sounds like the reasonable answer, however, I will be doing the opposite,” she responded. “I’ll continue sharing on social media, showing how ugly healing truly can be.”

Paul further stated, “Making and editing videos is my way of processing just like peopple like to write into a journal… this is my way and I [choose] to share it. Saying this with love, most people would need to get off, and so understandable. I’m not most.”

One day before her declaration, Paul posted that she would be documenting “the ugly parts of what healing actually looks like.”

She did point out that the “public atrocity” she’s facing isn’t something she would wish “upon my worst enemy.”

“God undoubtedly had a hand in this because after waiting 7 weeks on the 7th day EXACTLY I received the call all charges dropped,” she stated, referring to the recent domestic violence investigations.