Taylor Frankie Paul Will Not Face New Charges In Latest Domestic Violence Investigations

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul will not face new charges following the latest domestic violence investigations.

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According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges following two separate investigations conducted by the Draper Police Department and the West Jordan Police Department.

“Due to the high profile of the defendant, the cases were reviewed by multiple attorneys,” the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office shared in a statement.

In February, there were alleged physical altercations between the MomTok influencer and her ex, Dakota Mortensen. The Draper City Police Department launched an investigation into the incidents.

Late last month, Mortensen told law enforcement that he and Paul had an altercation in 2024. The West Jordan Police Department launched an investigation into that situation.

Salt Lake City media outlet ABC 4 further reported that the district attorney’s office would not file charges in either investigation due to insufficient evidence and the expiration of the statute of limitations.

“Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration,” the district attorney’s office pointed out. “Based on the evidence submitted for screening by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declines to file any charges.”

‘Mormon Wives’ Cast Allegedly Voiced Concerns About Filming With Taylor Frankie Paul Amid Domestic Violence Investigation

During a March 7 Zoom call with Disney executives, the Mormon Wives cast allegedly voiced concerns about filming alongside Taylor Frankie Paul amid the latest round of domestic violence investigation.

The show’s fifth season production was paused in early March after news broke about the Draper City Police Department investigation.

“It’s a dangerous situation, it’s a sad situation,” one cast member stated. “And we don’t know how to navigate it, because Taylor is our friend.”

The executives told the cast they “care about their safety.” They also stated that the cast should “not feel pressured to do press or film the show.”

“Everyone is focused on making sure the family is ok,” one source shared.

Along with the pause in the production of Mormon Wives, Paul dealt with her season of The Bachelorette being canceled. This was after a video of her and Mortensen’s 2023 altercation was posted online.

During that altercation, Paul was arrested. She was charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and misdemeanor child abuse. She pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, and she was placed on probation for three years. The rest of the charges were dismissed.