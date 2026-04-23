Famed YouTuber’s Husband Accused of Berating and Threatening Staff

Matt Kaplan, the husband of famed YouTuber Alex Cooper, has been accused of berating and threatening staff.

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In a new report, Bloomberg dissected Cooper and Kaplan’s rise to fame and revealed that the Unwell co-CEO has developed a reputation for “frequently yelling” at staff members.

There was a citation that Kaplan had “berated the staff on set and threatened to prevent them from ever working in Hollywood again if they messed up” any part of Cooper’s new program, Unwell Winter Games. The YouTube program consists of a group of influencers as contestants.

Kaplan’s actions reportedly led to a “long-experienced crew member breaking down in tears.” Eventually, a group of crew members filed complaints through a “formal, on-set process,” telling leadership they would walk out if Kaplan’s behavior didn’t improve.

An incident occurred during the 2025 Hulu documentary Call Her Alex, which followed Cooper’s first live tour. During the filming, a production manager threatened to quit. Kaplan seemingly dismissed the situation, stating that the production manager had a “demanding” work schedule due to the tour.

However, a source close to the situation told Bloomberg the production manager made the threat after Kaplan was “disrespecting staff by yelling and swearing at them.”

Another hint about the behind-the-scenes drama was when Cooper stated that she had around 100 Unwell employees. But in the past year, several “high-level” executives have left her company. It was revealed that at least 20 people left in 2025 and 2026.

Cooper’s Unwell Brand Continues to Be a Popular YouTube Stable Despite Her Husband’s Behavior

Despite the drama, Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, remains her company’s primary source of fame. It is the most popular show in the Unwell network, with nearly 100,000 downloads a month.

During a recent appearance on The Burnouts with Phoebe & Sophia podcast, Cooper spoke about the company, stating, “Unwell is a really, really fabulous and incredible and, I think, inspiring place to work. But it is f—ing hard.”

Meanwhile, Cooper is dealing with another situation seemingly connected to her brand. She is now in an ongoing feud with Hot Mess podcast host Alix Earle.

Cooper’s Unwell company unexpectedly parted ways from Earle’s podcast in 2025. However, in a recent development, Cooper spoke out about the rift between her and Earle.

In response to Earle’s recent criticism of her podcast interviews, Cooper stated in a TikTok post that she was “tired of waking up” and of seeing the fellow podcaster’s “fake drama.”

“Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself, what’s the beef?” she asked.

To which Earle responded in the post’s comment section, “Okay on it!!”