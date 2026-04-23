Popular Music Festival Won’t Happen in 2026

Organizers of the annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, have announced they will be skipping the 2026 event.

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While the festival is taking a break, organizers have teased a return in 2027 with “something bigger, something better, something brighter,” according to a March 25 Instagram post.

“11 years of memories, of magic, of music… now something new is blooming,” the Instagram announcement video noted, while the caption teased, “New sights, new sounds, new surprises! This move will allow us to bring you the best festival experience. We can’t wait to see you next year!”

Organizers did not provide further details about the cancellation of the 2026 festival or their plans for 2027.

Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin co-founded the festival with Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan. The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival launched in 2015 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, featuring headliners like Cage The Elephant, Willie Nelson, and Wilco.

Emerson Hart of Tonic performs with Better Than Ezra at the 2025 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

The 2016 installment of Pilgrimage was no slouch, featuring performances from Beck, Jason Isbell, and the iconic duo Daryl Hall & John Oates. Since then, the festival has consistently offered a genre-bending blend of country, rock, folk, and Americana, with past headliners including heavy-hitters like Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Foo Fighters, and The Lumineers.

Last year’s lineup featured Kings of Leon, John Mayer, Turnpike Troubadours, Better Than Ezra, American Aquarium, and Sam Barber.