Taylor Frankie Paul Breaks Silence After Learning She Won’t Face New Domestic Violence Charges

Following the news that she won’t receive additional domestic violence charges, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul broke her silence about the situation.

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In her Instagram Stories, the MomTok influencer shared a photo of a flower bouquet with a message that reads, “Cried when I got the call 🙏THANK YOU to those that have stood with me.”

As previously reported, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced it has decided not to file charges against Paul. This was after two separate investigations conducted by the Draper and West Jordan Police Departments.

“Such incidents lack specificity as to when and what actually occurred or corroboration,” the district attorney’s office explained in a statement. “Based on the evidence submitted for screening by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declines to file any charges.”

The Draper Police Department investigation was opened after Paul allegedly had a physical altercation with her ex, Dakota Mortensen, in late February 2026.

Meanwhile, the West Jordan Police Department opened its investigation against Paul after Mortensen reported a separate physical altercation. He claimed the altercation occurred in 2024.

The exes were previously involved in a physical altercation in 2023, which led to Paul’s arrest. She was charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Paul pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault as part of her plea deal. She was sentenced to three years of probation.

Paul and Mortensen Currently Have Protective Orders Against Each Other

With their next court date scheduled for later this month, Paul and Mortensen have both been granted temporary protective orders. They are to stay 100 yards apart.

Along with the granting of her temporary protection order, Paul also received supervision with her and Mortensen’s son, Ever. During the latest court appearance, Paul’s attorney asked that the parties return to the original custody agreement. The agreement, which was settled in August 2025, gave Paul custody of Ever 70% of the time.

Swinyard also claimed Paul has “been castigated online, essentially re-victimizing her over and over again.”

“Sure, she’s had a massive opportunity ripped from her,” he explained, seemingly referring to The Bachelorette season cancellation. “But that completely pales in comparison to the fact that her parent time with her 2-year-old son has been outright suspended.”

Mortensen’s lawyer, Daniela Diaz, requested supervised visits.

“We would like to see visitation be supervised,” Diaz stated. “We’d like to see it preferably by a facility that can act as a go between between the parties. We do not believe it would be safe for my client for the parties to communicate directly with each other.”

Diaz was then asked if Paul’s alleged actions had been directly aimed at her children or had been harmful to them during disputes with Mortensen. “We’re alleging both,” she answered. “That in the moments where the respondent is out of control and in these moments where the parties are fighting … Both things happen. She is completely reckless in her behavior toward the children. So yes, they happen to be in the line of fire.”

Paul was granted eight hours of supervised visits per week.





