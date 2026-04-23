Longtime TV Meteorologist Dies Unexpectedly: RIP to Dan Robertson

Longtime meteorologist Dan Robertson has passed away. A veteran of more than three decades in TV news, he was a familiar face on televisions across Texas.

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Robertson died suddenly on April 1.

His Spectrum News colleague, John Salazar, announced his death in a Facebook post.

“I write this post with an extraordinarily heavy heart. Our Texas news industry has lost a great one,” Salazar wrote on April 2. “My friend of more than 25 years and Spectrum News colleague for the last 15, Dan Robertson, passed away unexpectedly overnight. My news director delivered the tragic news in an internal memo.”

Lane Luckie, a news anchor and reporter at East Texas ABC affiliates KLTV & KTRE, also paid tribute to Robertson in a Facebook post.

“Very sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Dan Robertson, a Texas TV icon and the fmr. Chief Meteorologist at KTRE from 1989 to 1995,” Luckie wrote on April 3. “Thinking of his family, friends, and colleagues this morning. Dan was very encouraging to me when I first arrived at KTRE, and we were just talking about him at a KTRE alumni reunion last month.”

Robertson was born in Dallas, attended high school in Houston, and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in the late 1970s. He began his broadcasting career in the late 1980s at Austin’s KLBJ AM/FM radio before transitioning to forecasting and severe weather coverage at KTRE-TV in Lufkin, East Texas.

According to Spectrum News, Robertson’s work earned him the National Weather Association Seal of Approval in 1991 and the National Weather Service Special Service Award in both 1992 and 1994.