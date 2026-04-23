A ‘The Kardashians’ Star Is Being Sued By Former Employee for Alleged Discrimination, ‘Toxic and Abusive’ Work Environment

The Kardashian star, Kylie Jenner, is being sued by her former housekeeper for alleged discrimination as well as having a “toxic and abusive” work environment.

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According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former employee, Angelica Vazquez, filed a lawsuit against Jenner and two companies, Tri Star Services and Maison Family Services, late last week.

Vazquez claimed that she was treated with “hostility and exclusion” from the start. Jenner employed her from September 2024 to August 2025. She further stated that she was subjected to “severe and pervasive harassment” from fellow employees, including the head housekeeper. While employed by Jenner, Vazquez worked at the reality TV star’s Hidden Hills residence.

The former housekeeper stated in her documents that she was “routinely assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks; excluded from the housekeeping team; publicly belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers due to her race, national origin, and religion; and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment.”

She also alleged that “repeated discriminatory and derogatory comments” were made towards her about her religion and immigration status. She said that led to her being subjected to the “toxic and abusive” work environment.

Vazquez said she complained about the incidents, but no “corrective action” was taken. Her complaints were also “dismissed, mocked, or ignored.”

The Former Housekeeper Has Developed Anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Symptoms

While continuing to speak out about her time as a Kylie Jenner employee, Vazquez said she developed mental health woes. She noted she suffered from “anxiety, severe stress, and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.” She claims she suffered “loss of wages” due to seeking alleged treatment.

Vazquez ultimately had to take a medical leave in July 2025. However, she eventually “had no choice but to resign” from the position the following month. This was due to the “working conditions” becoming “intolerable.”

Jenner’s former employee is now seeking punitive damages and restitution damages in “the form of unpaid wages, meals, and rest period premium pay, unreimbursed business expenses, unpaid sick leave, and all other compensations unlawfully withheld.”

Although Jenner was not named for being involved in the alleged behavior, she was listed as a defendant.