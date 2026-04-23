A ‘High Potential’ Star Just Got Married

It seems one High Potential star has officially been taken off the market. Javicia Leslie just got married in a romantic spring destination wedding at a swanky Mexican resort.

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The actress, 38, married Nana-Yaw Asamoah, 43, at the luxury beachfront resort Banyan Tree Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Her new husband is the Chief Commercial Officer of AMBSE, the sports and entertainment portfolio of businessman Arthur M. Blank.

“We wanted a destination that felt warm, romantic, and immersive,” Leslie gushed to PEOPLE. “The ocean, the lush natural surroundings, and the serene beauty of Banyan Tree Mayakoba made it the perfect place to gather our loved ones and celebrate such a meaningful moment.”

“It was important for us to create an experience that felt intentional, joyful, and full of love,” Leslie, who plays Detective Daphne Forrester on High Potential, added. “We wanted every moment to feel like a true celebration of our union.”

Of course, plenty of high-profile fans wished the High Potential star well on her marriage in the comments section to photos she shared of the big day on Instagram.

“How beautiful. Congratulations to this gorgeous couple!” The Wire star Sonja Sohn wrote. “Gorgeous twin. Congrats,” The Family Business actor Arrington Foster added. “

“Simply divine,” Leslie’s High Potential co-star (and Scrubs legend) Judy Reyes chimed in.

Javicia Leslie and Her Husband Have a Great Meet-Cute…

Meanwhile, the couple met at a Los Angeles karaoke bar through a mutual friend who knew they were both looking for a serious relationship. They got engaged on May 25, 2025.

“I love and admire Nana-Yaw’s leadership, his patience, and his ability to dream big and make those dreams a reality. He’s steady, kind, and always shows up for the people he loves,” the actress shared about her new husband. “He loves my joy for life, my optimism, and the way I care for and pour into the people around me. I bring warmth, energy, and intention into our relationship and our future together.”

“The next chapter looks like us continuing to grow together,” she added. Their upcoming plans include “traveling the world, and building a life that balances love, family, and purpose.”