‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Couple Bought $2 Million Home Before Divorce Filing

Just before they officially called it quits, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jordan Ngatikaura and Jessi Draper had purchased a more than $2 million home just before filing for divorce.

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According to real estate records obtained by TMZ, the soon-to-be-exes purchased the home, located in Lehi, Utah, in November 2025. The 7,000-square-foot residence has six bedrooms, a sauna, a gym, and over half an acre of living space. It also has numerous features, including hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, multiple fireplaces, and high-priced appliances. It even has indoor pickleball and basketball courts.

The estranged couple married in 2020 and share a son, Jagger, and a daughter, Jovi. Ngatikaura also has a teenage daughter from a former relationship.

Ngatikaura and Draper previously separated, which was documented during the third season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Last month, Ngatikaura announced he filed for divorce from Draper.

“This has not been an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart,” he shared in a statement to PEOPLE. “I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition.”

Ngatikaura then added, “I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect.”

Draper Says It Wasn’t Ngatikaura Who Ended the Marriage

During her recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, Draper detailed her split from Ngatikaura, stating that she ended the marriage despite Ngatikaura having filed the paperwork first.

“He wanted the headline first,” Draper said while talking about her estranged husband’s filing.

She then stated that she only heard about the filing when TMZ reached out.

“My heart sunk,” the reality TV star continued. “Because we agreed to tell our children together before filing, and we haven’t done that, including his daughter, who’s like 13 years old.”

While continuing to speak about the divorce filing, Draper stated that Ngatikaura wrote that the split was due to her cheating on him.

She previously admitted to having an emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette during Mormon Wives’ third season.

“So it’s funny because when he filed the divorce, I ended it,” Draper added. “And it’s, you know, irreconcilable differences is what we’re saying. But he put in the papers that we ended it because I had an affair, and he’s talking about Marciano, the person I kissed a year and a half ago. That’s what he put as the reason.”











