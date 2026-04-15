John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh’s Marriage and Relationship Timeline, Explained

John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh have maintained a relatively private relationship since they first met. But key moments over the years have outlined a steady and committed partnership.

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Cena met Shariatzadeh in early 2019 while filming the movie Playing with Fire in Vancouver, Canada. The two were soon spotted together in public, sparking dating rumors. By March 2019, they made their first public appearance as a couple at the premiere of the film, signaling the start of their relationship.

Throughout 2019, Cena and Shariatzadeh continued to appear together at events, including red carpets and award shows. While Cena had previously kept much of his personal life out of the spotlight, he spoke positively about Shariatzadeh in interviews, describing her as someone who brought balance and happiness to his life.

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Got Married In 2020

In October 2020, the couple married in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. The wedding took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to their decision to keep the event small and out of public view.

The pair reportedly held a second wedding celebration in Vancouver in July 2022, allowing them to celebrate with a wider circle of family and friends once pandemic restrictions had eased.

Since then, Cena and Shariatzadeh have continued to support each other’s careers. Shariatzadeh, an engineer by profession, has accompanied Cena to several premieres and industry events. Meanwhile, Cena has balanced his work in film and television with his ongoing presence in professional wrestling.

Despite Cena’s global fame, the couple has consistently avoided sharing many details about their personal life. Their appearances together remain selective, and they rarely discuss their relationship publicly.

From their initial meeting in 2019 to their weddings and ongoing partnership, Cena and Shariatzadeh’s relationship has developed steadily. Their timeline reflects a deliberate effort to build a life together away from constant public scrutiny while maintaining a visible, supportive presence at key moments.

“Some things are worth keeping to yourself,” John Cena told Today in 2023. And that really is the motto of their relationship.