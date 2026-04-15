‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Allegedly Owes Millions in Spousal Support

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider might be in a bit of a jam with more than just Boss Hogg. His ex-wife claims he’s seriously behind on spousal support, to the tune of a seven-figure sum.

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According to legal documents recently obtained by TMZ, John’s ex-wife, Elvira Schneider, claims the actor owes her over $2.3 million in unpaid spousal support accumulated over several years.

Elvira claims John owes her a total of $2,382,548, a sum that she says includes over $984,000 in accrued interest. According to TMZ, when the couple settled their divorce in August 2019, John was ordered to pay Elvira approximately $25,000 per month in spousal support.

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ alum John Schneider and his second wife, Elvira ‘Elly’ Castle, in 2007. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)



According to the court documents, Elvira has a plan if the Smallville star can’t pay the full amount at once. She is asking the court to grant her a portion of his Screen Actors Guild pension and Social Security benefits.

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Has Been Married Four Times

Elvira was Schneider’s second wife; the couple married on July 11, 1993. They have three children together: two from Elvira’s previous marriage and one daughter of their own.

Schneider was previously married to former Miss America Tawny Elaine Godin from 1983 to 1986. After his divorce from Elvira was finalized, he married Alicia Allain in September 2019. They remained together until Allain’s death from breast cancer on February 21, 2023.

John Schneider and his third wife, the late Alicia Allain, in 2017. (Photo by Jason Wise/Getty Images for Funimation Entertainment)

However, the 66-year-old, who played Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, found love yet again. On July 23, 2024, Schneider married Dee Dee Sorvino (née Benkie), the widow of actor Paul Sorvino. Both had lost their spouses within the previous two years.