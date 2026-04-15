Celebrity and Boyfriend of 11 Years Break Up

Influencer Katherine Smith and her longtime boyfriend Benjamin Finlan have ended their romantic relationship after more than 11 years together, the couple confirmed in a joint statement.

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The pair announced their split on April 4, 2026, sharing the news in a heartfelt social media post. They described the decision as mutual and emphasized that it followed a long period of private reflection rather than any public conflict or controversy.

“After 11.5 years of loving, enduring, surviving, and growing side by side, Ben and I made the mutual decision earlier this year to end our romantic relationship,” they wrote. The couple added that while the news might surprise followers, it did not come as a surprise to them, as they had “quietly grieved” the change in their relationship for some time.

Smith and Finlan stressed that their breakup does not stem from scandal or disagreement. Instead, they said their relationship had naturally evolved. They described their story as “a love story that evolved,” highlighting a deep bond that remains intact despite the end of their romance. “Now, we can proudly say we are the best of friends, and always will be.”

Smith And Finlan’s Relationship Survived Great Challenges

The couple’s relationship drew widespread attention in recent years due to the extraordinary challenges they faced together. In 2018, Finlan suffered a traumatic brain injury after an attack in London, leaving him in a coma for days and requiring extensive medical care. Over the following years, he underwent approximately 65 surgeries as part of his recovery.

During that time, Smith became his primary caregiver, supporting him through rehabilitation and serious medical complications. Their journey resonated with millions online, with many followers praising their resilience and commitment.

Despite their breakup, both Smith and Finlan made clear that they will remain closely connected. “We are still in each other’s corner. Still committed to each other’s happiness, health, and success. Just in a different way.”

Fans responded with an outpouring of support, commending the pair for their honesty and the strength of their bond.