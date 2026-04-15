Dunkin’ Spring 2026 Menu Revealed

Dunkin’ just dropped its new spring menu, and fans are ready to trade their winter weight for a few extra sips of whatever sweet nectar they’re brewing.

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The coffee-slinging donut chain recently introduced Dunkin’ Zero. It’s a zero-sugar, B-vitamin-infused energy drink that comes in six fruity flavors. Designed to be a crisp, lightly carbonated pick-me-up, it’s perfect for when your daily grind needs a little more glamour.

They’ve also rolled out a Banana Puddin’ Cloud Latte, a Banana Daydream Refresher, and even a Bananarama Matcha for their Spring menu.

Image via Dunkin’

If you’re more of a berry person, the new Berry Acai Refresher might just be your jam. It’s a whole fruit salad in a cup, and you don’t even need a fork.

Dunkin’ Fans React to Spring 2026 Menu Offerings

Foodie Instagram account @SnackWire recently showcased some of Dunkin’s upcoming spring menu offerings, and fans were not shy about sounding off in the comments section.

“The banana has to be permanent, I’m so obsessed,” one Dunkin’ fan gushed. “The Cherry Daydream Refresher sounds yummy,” another beverage lover added. “Yes, those look so good,” a third fan chimed in.

The outlet also mentioned the “Dunkin’ Dirty Soda”—Coffee Milk mixed with Pepsi and topped with sweet cold foam—an idea that fans seemed to love.

“First drink I’m trying in this image is definitely the dirty soda,” one thirsty onlooker insisted.

“I am trying to Envision Tasting The Dirty Pepsi Soda Iced Coffee for The First Time 😮😮 It Can Only Go But Two Ways It Will Be Really Good Or Really Bad,” a curious drinker speculated.