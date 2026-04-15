Luke Bryan Opening Acts Revealed for Farm Tour 2026

Luke Bryan has revealed the lineup for his annual “Farm Tour,” which returns to the West Coast next month for the second year in a row.

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“California! So excited to announce that [Priscilla Block], [The Peach Pickers] and [DJ Rock] are joining us this May. Y’all got your tickets?” Bryan wrote on Instagram on April 14.

The “Drink a Beer” singer’s “Farm Tour” is scheduled to stop at Owens Mountain Parkway/168 Triangle in Clovis, California, on Friday, May 15, and Mahon Ranch in Elk Grove, California, on Saturday, May 16.

It seems the West Coast couldn’t get enough of Luke Bryan. “We had such a great response to the shows out West last year that we decided to come back,” Bryan said in a statement when he announced the “Farm Tour” dates back in January.

However, there’s been a slight change of plans. The show originally scheduled for Thursday, May 14, at Sillect Farms in Shafter, California, has been canceled due to “scheduling conflicts,” according to a report from BakersfieldNow.

Still, Bryan is eager to return and support local farmers. “It was so impactful to learn from the farmers about what affects their operations and families, and our hope is to shine a little spotlight on them for all they do for America.”

Luke Bryan is Set to Play a Big Show Alongside Pal Jason Aldean at the End of April

Meanwhile, Bryan is set to join his good pal and fellow Georgia native Jason Aldean for a big show at the end of April.

The duo is set to perform at the University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium on April 24. Athletic Director Josh Brooks and Deputy Athletic Director Tanner Stines noted that the event has been years in the making but was delayed by staff turnover, the COVID-19 pandemic, and stadium construction. Both Bryan and Aldean performed at the stadium’s inaugural concert in 2013.

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan show off their matching tattoos back in 2014. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for 2014 Festival Productions Inc.)

The stage will be in the west end zone, forming a “horseshoe” that uses the stadium’s 100, 200, and 300 levels to create an amplified sound effect. Around 7,000 fans will be allowed on the field, with a combination of pit and fixed seating.