‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jessi Draper Details Her Split From Husband Jordan Ngatikaura

Less than a week after her estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper shares more details about the split.

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While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, Draper made it clear that she was the one who stated she wanted the divorce, not the other way around. However, while the soon-to-be-exes agreed to talk to their children first, Ngatikaura decided to file first.

“He wanted the headline first,” Draper said.

The reality TV star then claimed she didn’t find out until TMZ reached out to her.

“My heart sunk,” she continued. “Because we agreed to tell our children together before filing, and we haven’t done that, including his daughter, who’s like 13 years old.”

After filing, Ngatikaura released a statement to TMZ. “I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons,” the statement read. “While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition.”

Draper then said that in the divorce filing, Ngatikaura wrote that the split was due to her cheating on him. She previously admitted to having an emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette during Mormon Wives’ third season.

“So it’s funny because when he filed the divorce, I ended it,” Draper pointed out. “And it’s, you know, irreconcilable differences is what we’re saying. But he put in the papers that we ended it because I had an affair, and he’s talking about Marciano, the person I kissed a year and a half ago. That’s what he put as the reason.”

Draper Drops Wild Bombshell About Her and Ngatikaura’s Marriage

Continuing to speak about the split, Draper said Ngatikaura had been blackmailing her about her affair with Brunette. That was when she dropped a major bombshell about her soon-to-be-ex.

“The ironic thing about that is I do have proof and screenshots that when season one dropped, I had an escort service reach out to me,” she revealed. “And they sent me screenshots of his phone number and messages, and he was trying to meet up with them.”

Draper said that Ngatikaura had actually gotten a hotel room for the escort service.

“And so, you know, I protected him through all the Marciano stuff, and he denied it to me when I brought it to him,” she said. “And he said, ‘We’re in Hollywood now, people are gonna try to do this to tear us apart. It’s probably AI,’ but it wasn’t, it was real.”

Although she showed him the proof, Draper said Ngatikaura doubled down. “I showed him the proof, and he was like, ‘No. They’re going to try to do this to us.'”

When asked about her ex allegedly “paying for parties” during their marriage, Draper said, “I have to believe they are orgies, like sex parties. I don’t know what other kind of parties you would pay for. Like, you just go to a party, you know? So that’s what I have to believe. I’ve actually never asked him about this. I just heard about it.”

Regarding whether she knew about anyone else being involved in the alleged parties, Draper answered, “I have no idea. I actually haven’t even thought about that possibility until now.”

She then added, “I have no clue.”



