president-trump-posts-ai-photo-of-himself-being-embraced-by-jesus

Days after he was criticized for sharing an AI photo of him depicted as Jesus, President Trump shares another altered image.

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The photo, which was initially posted by the “Irish for Trump” X account, shows Jesus embracing the world leader.

“I was never a very religious man,” the initial post reads. “But doesn’t it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child-sacrificing monsters being exposed… that God might be playing his Trump card!”

Trump wrote in his post, “The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!”

Trump was previously called out for posting the previous image. The post followed his lengthy online rant about Pope Leo, after the religious leader encouraged peace amid the US’s conflict with Iran.

In his post, Trump referred to Pope Leo as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy. “I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do,” he stated.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, called out the president in a statement. “I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father. Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls.”

President Trump Had An Unusual Explanation to Why He Posted His First AI Jesus Photo

While chatting with the press, President Trump gave an unusual explanation as to why he posted the first AI photo.

“I did post it,” he said,” And I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support.”

He then pivoted to the press about why people were criticizing him. “Only the ‘fake news’ would come up with that one. It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”