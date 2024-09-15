Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trolled by Fans in Awkward Encounter Amid Federal Investigation

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in a heap of legal trouble over the past 12 months. And as a result, the Bad Boy Records founder has remained to himself, rarely being seen in public.

Fans Swarm Diddy in New York City

But Diddy recently broke his normal routine. The Revolt co-founder was recently spotted in New York City’s Washington Square Park. As you might expect, Combs was swarmed by a mob of fans who began recording her.

You can hear fans screaming an assortment of things at the music mogul.

One fan screamed “No Diddy,” at Combs. The phrase is a parody of the anti-LGTBQ phrase “no homo,” which is said when a statement can be misinterpreted as sexually suggestive.

“Where’s Caresha?,” another fan asked referencing Diddy’s love interest and rap star Yung Miami.

Diddy had people saying 'No Diddy' to his face after he was spotted at Washington Square Park pic.twitter.com/ncherEpeAu — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 14, 2024

Combs’ Downward Spiral Explained

Diddy has been on a downward spiral since the end of 2023. The music star was slapped with a civil lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura last November alleging she was abused by the hip-hop star. Shortly after the complaint was filed she and Combs settled the dispute out of court.

However, in May, CNN released an alarming video of Combs assaulting Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel back in 2016. However, the Los Angeles Police Department said that they would not be able to prosecute the Bad Boy Founder because the Statute of Limitations had expired to file a complaint.

In addition, this past March, the FBI and Homeland Security, raided Diddy’s house in connection with a sex trafficking investigation. And since then countless others have come forward with horror stories about their experiences with Combs.

Freddy P, one of the cast members of Diddy’s reality show “Making Da Band,” recently recalled an altercation he had with Diddy. The ex-rap star says that he feared for his life.