Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Transported to Hospital Overnight

Disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly rushed to a hospital near the Metropolitan Detention Center late last week.

A law enforcement source revealed to the New York Post that the rapper was transported to the Brooklyn Hospital Center around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The insider shared that the rapper, who is currently awaiting his sex trafficking trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center, was transported after dark in order for the visit to be “inconspicuous” and to avoid attracting attention from prison inmates and staffers.

While at the hospital, Sean “Diddy” Combs underwent an MRI. The noninvasive test was ordered after the rapper complained that his “knee was bothering him.” The source revealed that Diddy has a history of knee issues after running the New York Marathon.

Combs did not remain in the hospital overnight. He was transported back to his cell after the MRI was done.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson spoke to the media outlet about the situation. “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips.”

Meanwhile, the source stated that they were given a “heads-up” about what had happened. This was “just in case it was leaked, and they would have chaos.”

Diddy has been in custody since September 2024. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The now-infamous rapper was denied bail multiple times.

His trial is set for May 2025.

Federal Prosecutors File Superseding Indictment Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Shortly Before He Was Taken to a Nearby Hospital

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trip to the hospital came just hours after federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against the rapper.

The federal prosecutors claimed that Diddy had “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires” for much longer than initially alleged. They now claim the alleged racketeering conspiracy went from 2004 to 2024.

The prosecutors have also added even more victims to the allegations of Combs’ sex trafficking. The rapper has now been accused of assaulting women, as well as “employees, witnesses to his abuse, and others.”

The updated indictment further claimed that Combs used force, threats, and coercion to make at least three women, identified by number, participate in “commercial sex acts.” Diddy and those close to him allegedly referred to these events as “Freak Offs.”

“Like the Freak Offs, these commercial sex acts involving Combs and a female victim were prearranged, sometimes lasted multiple days, were sometimes electronically recorded by Combs,” the new indictment claimed. “And often involved Combs distributing a variety of controlled substances to the victim, in part to keep the victim obedient and compliant.”

