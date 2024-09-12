Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by Former Artist Dawn Richard in New Lawsuit

The downward spiral of 2024 continues for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Already the subject of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation and outed as a domestic abuser by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, things are continuing to worsen for the music mogul. Combs has been slapped with yet another lawsuit amid his plethora of legal troubles.

According to PEOPLE, artist Dawn Richard has joined the long list of people to pursue legal action against Combs.

Dawn Richards Sues Diddy

Richard alleges that she was “sexually and verbally abused,” by Diddy for over a decade.

“The 41-year-old musician, who rose to fame as a member of the Combs-formed girl group Danity Kane, filed a complaint in New York federal court on Sept. 10,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Alleging that the 54-year-old music mogul sexually and verbally abused her for nearly 10 years, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She is the eighth person to accuse Combs of sexual abuse.”

Richard also says she witnessed other women suffer abuse at the hands of Diddy, Including Cassie, who won a settlement for a civil suit she brought against Combs in 2023.

“She also allegedly witnessed Combs physically assaulting multiple women, including his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura — who previously sued the Bad Boy Records founder for abuse and later settled — “on numerous occasions,” per the documents,” PEOPLE added.

Danity Kane Member Says Combs Owes Her Money

Richard’s complaint doesn’t end with just Diddy’s alleged abuse. The artist also says that Combs owes her millions of dollars from when she was signed to his label.

“In the complaint, Richard claims Combs owes her an estimated $3.5 million in “unpaid salaries and royalties,”” PEOPLE said.

“For the first two albums released by the “Damaged” group — which also featured Aubrey O’Day, Shannon Bex, Wanita “D. Woods” Woodget and Aundrea Fimbres at the time — as well as “unpaid wages for touring on over 100 dates.”