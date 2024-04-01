Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Shares Easter Photos of Baby Daughter Amid Trafficking Investigation

Sean “Diddy” Combs shared photos of his 1-year-old daughter, Love, on Instagram on March 31. Combs appeared to be celebrating the Easter holiday with his family, despite his homes being raided earlier last week.

This was the first social media post that Combs has made since the raids took place on March 25. He captioned the post, “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love.” The comments for the post were turned off.

Homes of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Raided Amid Sexual Trafficking Investigation

Two different homes owned by hip-hop legend Diddy — one in Miami and one in Los Angeles — were raided by federal agents on March 25.

The news was first reported by TMZ and the raid on Diddy’s LA home was captured via video and photos. The raids came amid various civil suits involving the rap legend. It’s worth noting that those suits involve human trafficking, which are claims Diddy has denied.

The raid included multiple large teams, as well as helicopters flying over the property. At this time, it is not known if Diddy was home at the time of the incident.

Diddy’s sons, Justin and King, were captured on camera by news helicopters in handcuffs. These shots were first obtained by Fox 11. The two were detained and free to go once the raid was completed.