Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reveals His Chilling ‘Last Words’ in Resurfaced Video

An unsettling video has recently resurfaced revealing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ “last words” while playing a game on the “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” show.

Combs was a guest on the VH1 show in 2017, along with other guests Usher and La La Anthony. The three stars sat around a table with hosts Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg while playing a fill-in-the-blank card game.

Snoop passes a card to Diddy that reads, “When I die, I want my last words to be…” Combs looks up and responds, “I did it,” with a now-chilling grin.

Everyone on the show laughs and claps, except for singer Usher, who worked closely with Diddy for many years. Instead, Usher keeps his arms crossed with no change in expression.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Last Words Video Sparks Speculation

While no further context is provided, many fans are still speculating what these “last words” could have meant. One person commented saying, “This didn’t age well.”

Another user wrote, “He obviously meant ‘I did it’, as it living the ‘American Dream’ due his wealth and status but I can see how this could be manipulated to indicate otherwise.”

As fans continue to comment on Diddy’s chilling answer, a spokesperson for the rapper jumps to his defense.

“It’s disappointing to see the media and social commentators twist moments into something they were not,” the rep told Page Six. “By taking video clips and photos out of context and attempting to link them to a false narrative implying inappropriate behavior is completely ridiculous.”

Whether Diddy’s words on Martha and Snoop’s show were referring to his current legal troubles or not, his response is still eerie, to say the least.

Combs was arrested back in September and is facing multiple charges. These charges include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is pleading not guilty and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. While awaiting his trial several other victims have filed lawsuits against him. Most of these lawsuits contain similar allegations to previous ones, accusing the rapper of sexual assault.