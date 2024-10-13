Martha Stewart Admits She Cheated on Husband of 29 Years, Says He ‘Never Knew’

More than 30 years after she and Andy Stewart officially ended their marriage, Martha Stewart admitted she cheated on her ex and he “never knew.”

In the new Netflix documentary Martha, Stewart reflected on her marriage to Andy, including when she cheated.

“Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s—,” she stated. “Get out of that marriage.”

However, a producer then asked, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

Martha Stewart fully admitted she cheated. “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

Martha and Andy Stewart married in 1961. During their time as husband and wife, they welcomed daughter Alexis Stewart. The former spouses separated in the mid-’80s and officially divorced in 1990.

Martha previously opened up about her split from Andy in 2020, telling PEOPLE the divorce was tough on her.

“Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family,” she explained. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”

She also stated, “I have survived the rigors of time, of marriage, of childbearing, of building a business from scratch. I have survived very nicely, and I think I make the most of it.”

Martha Stewart Opens Up About Her Success and Downfalls Over the Years in New Netflix Documentary

In the new documentary, Martha Stewart explores the successes and downfalls over the years.

When asked, “What does it feel like to be the first female, self-made billionaire in American history?” She couldn’t help but laugh.

“I’m strict and I’m demanding and I’m all those good things that make a successful person,” she said.

Martha also recalled being sent to prison for five months for multiple charges, including conspiracy and obstruction of justice related to a stock sale.

“I was a trophy for these idiots,” she stated. “I was dragged into solitary, no food or water. Those prosecutors should have been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high.”

Following her prison release, Martha returned to her busy life. “The cookie cutter house and the cookie cutter life was not for me,” she stated. “I just could’ve been a miserable, has-been housewife, but I didn’t let that happen to myself. And I’m so happy I didn’t.”

Martha will start streaming through Netflix on Oct. 30.

