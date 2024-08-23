Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Named Among Investors in Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been on a downward spiral since the end of 2023. In March, the FBI raided his home in connection with a sex trafficking investigation. Since then several others have come forward alleging abuse at the hands of the Bad Boy CEO.

Diddy Backed Musk’s 2022 Twitter Purchase

Things are continuing to unravel for Combs as more facts about him are being revealed. A recent report suggests that he was one of the people who backed Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022.

“Diddy was one of the investors who helped Elon Musk snag X back when it was still called Twitter. For $44B in 2022 … according to a newly unsealed list of the platform’s shareholders,” TMZ wrote.

“The doc went public Wednesday. Listing nearly 100 entities as part-owners. With Diddy named under ‘Sean Combs Capital, LLC.’ Alongside other big names like Bill Ackman, Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.”

Musk in Hot Water With Don Lemon

The Tesla founder has once again found himself in hot water. This time with noted news analyst Don Lemon.

After parting ways with CNN in 2023, Lemon was scheduled to have a new show premiere on Elon’s social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in March. However, things fell through with the show and it never premiered. But now Lemon is fighting back as it was recently revealed that he is suing Musk over the botched show.

“Don Lemon is taking legal action against Elon Musk after his X show was unceremoniously canceled after one episode … now claiming he was never paid properly,” TMZ wrote.

“The longtime newsman hit the tech CEO with a lawsuit Thursday, in which he alleges EM refused to pay him after their deal fell apart. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Elon made a verbal promise to pay DL $1.5 million a year to make videos for X … as a way to draw in dwindling advertisers.