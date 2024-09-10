Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Lists LA Mansion for $61 Million After Federal Raid

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly selling his Beverly Hills mansion for $61 million.

The rapper listed the 17,000 sq ft Holmby Hills property on Sunday. Located in billionaire’s row, the mega-mansion provides ten bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a two-story guest house. Other amenities include a massive swimming pool, a state-of-the-art home theater, a gym, and a recording studio.

Diddy Puts LA House on The Market

In the listing, it’s described as one of the area’s “most spectacular and beautiful estates. Combs initially bought the property in 2014 for $39 million. And could stand to profit greatly if his nearly $20 million bump in asking prices is met.

The rapper was allegedly looking to sell the property back in July, just four months after it was raided by Homeland Security. So details surrounding the March 25 raid are few and far between, with many sources claiming it was brought on amid sex trafficking allegations in two lawsuits. Clearly it hasn’t stopped the rap mogul from putting the mansion on the market. One source claims he had plans to make the sale prior to the investigations.

“Diddy established his primary residence in Miami years ago and always planned to sell his LA home once his daughters grew up and moved out,” the source said. “He’s an empty nester so he spends most of his time in Florida. It has nothing to do with any civil litigation or investigation,” Fox News writes.

Combs Sued By Cartel Member

The losses continue to pile up for the music mogul. According to a new report from News Nation, Diddy has found himself in more legal trouble. This time with a member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“A self-proclaimed member of the Sinaloa drug cartel filed a lawsuit against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and Bad Boy Entertainment, alleging defamation that he claims ruined his illicit drug business,” they said.

However, the outlet noted that the lawsuit was swiftly dismissed. However, that did not stop rap star 50 Cent from weighing in and showcasing his disdain.

“Ok, I have seen it all WTF is going on here,” he said, expressing his shock.