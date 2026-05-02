Princess Charlotte Beams in Rare New Photo for Her 11th Birthday

A new photograph of Princess Charlotte has been released to mark her 11th birthday, offering a rare and candid glimpse of the young royal as she continues to grow into her public role.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photo on May 2 through their official social media channels, continuing a long-standing tradition of celebrating their children’s birthdays with personal images.

The photograph, taken by royal photographer Matt Porteous during the family’s Easter holiday in Cornwall, shows Charlotte smiling as she walks through a field of daisies.

Charlotte appears relaxed and cheerful in the image, dressed casually in a striped jumper and jeans, with her hair worn loose. The post included a brief birthday message wishing her a happy 11th birthday, reflecting the family’s increasingly informal approach to sharing milestones with the public. “Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!” they wrote.

The Internet Gathers To Wish Princess Charlotte A Happy Birthday

The release drew widespread attention online, with royal watchers and well-wishers sending messages of congratulations.

“Happy birthday princess Charlotte have a wonderful day,” wrote one. Countless others echoed the sentiment under the post.

“Loving those! Iove that they let her be a normal kids,” another chimed in.

Princess Charlotte, born on 2 May 2015, is the second child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and currently stands third in line to the British throne. She has increasingly attracted public interest for her confident appearances at royal events and her composed demeanor.

Reports note that Charlotte leads a relatively balanced life, combining royal duties with school and personal interests. She attends Lambrook School and enjoys activities such as sports, dance and music, including piano. Her parents have consistently emphasised providing as normal a childhood as possible while preparing her for future responsibilities.

The birthday portrait forms part of a series of recent family updates shared by the Waleses, including images marking other milestones such as their wedding anniversary and their youngest son Prince Louis’s birthday.