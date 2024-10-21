Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging, Assaulting 13-Year-Old With 2 Other Celebrities in New Lawsuit

Another week, another wave of lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The disgraced rapper is now being accused of assaulting a 13-year-old with two other celebrities in a new legal dispute.

According to the lawsuit documents obtained by the New York Post, which was filed in the Southern District of New York late Sunday, Oct. 20, the assaults occurred at a VMA afterparty in Sept. 2000.

In one lawsuit, the alleged teen victim, identified as “Jane Doe,” stated she was assaulted after having one drink that left her feeling “woozy and lightheaded.”

“Looking for a place to rest, Plaintiff entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment,” the documents read. “Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room.”

The alleged victim also claimed that Combs “aggressively approached her with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party.'”

The female victim then revealed in the lawsuit that Sean “Diddy” Combs then pinned her down and raped her along with a male celebrity. An unnamed female celebrity also watched.

She further alleged that Diddy tried to force her to perform oral sex. However, she fought him off by hitting him in the neck. She then grabbed her clothes and left the room, “roaming naked through the house looking for the exit.”

After finally getting out of the house, she put her clothes on and walked to a nearby gas station. One of the gas station clerks noticed “her distress” and let her use the phone to call her father.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ VMA Afterparty Assault Left Damaging Marks on the Alleged Victim

Also in the lawsuit, the alleged victim claimed that the VMA afterparty incident with Sean “Diddy” Combs caused “deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life.”

She further claimed in the suit that she ended up at the party after trying to get into the VMA show at Radio City Music Hall without a ticket hours before.

She noted that as a way to get her into the big show, she approached numerous limousine drivers outside Radio City. One of them worked for Diddy.

The driver allegedly told her that she “fit what Diddy was looking for.”

They then drove her to a “large white house with a gated U-shaped driveway.”

The alleged victim stated she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement. This prevented her from talking about what she saw at the afterparty.

She did not name any of the celebrities she saw at the event. But she did describe witnessing “widespread drug use.” That included marijuana and cocaine.