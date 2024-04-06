diddy-posts-throwback-music-video-showing-him-running-from-cops-amid-trafficking-investigation

Sean “Diddy” Combs turned heads with his latest Instagram post, showcasing an epic music video moment of him skillfully dodging the cops. The mogul posted the video nearly two weeks after the feds raided his home amid an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

The music producer and veteran rapper shared the “Victory” music video, starting in a post-apocalyptic Earth in 3002, with Diddy fleeing from officers in SWAT gear. The initial verse is led posthumously by the Notorious B.I.G., while the chorus features a bombastic Busta Rhymes.

Danny DeVito and the late Dennis Hopper are featured in the 1997 video, which has crazy high production value. Diddy, dressed as a prototype for Wesley Snipe’s Blade a year later, races down city streets, avoiding chopper spotlights and armor-clad police. At a certain moment, DeVito mentions that Diddy’s character has been on the run for years without being apprehended. This is followed by the words “Most Wanted” flashing onscreen.

However, it’s not just the imagery of Diddy running from police that is raising eyebrows. One might interpret a moment in the video as how the “Come With Me” hitmaker feels about his ongoing trafficking investigation.

At one point, Puff Daddy, as he was known back when “Victory” dropped in 1997, enters a church. In a not-at-all-blasphemous scene, Jesus Christ on the cross comes to life as Diddy makes his case to him via rapping.

Fans React to Diddy’s Post of ‘Victory’ Amid Recent Allegations

Of course, the veteran rapper posting the throwback video certainly caught the attention of people online. The comments under the post ranged from supportive to skeptical. “The message of this video is simple Diddy ain’t going down without a FIGHT,” one Instagram user exclaimed.

Another fan speculated that Diddy was testing the waters for high-profile support. “He checking to see which celebs gon show love, since he got the late night party tapes on deck,” they mused. Another Instagram user simply thought posting the video was in bad taste. “Talk about not reading the room,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, a lot of folks were just there to gauge reactions to Diddy’s video post. “Who else is here for the comments,” one user asked. “This was tricky [laughing emoji] watched 2 seconds of the video and quickly rushed to the Comments!”, another admitted.

Finally, another fan mused that some folks probably aren’t thrilled to be associated with Diddy right now. “You know Danny DeVito is regretting this one,” one internet denizen quipped.