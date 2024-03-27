Video Shows Diddy’s House Wrecked After It Was Raided by FBI

A video reveals the chaotic aftermath of Homeland Security raids at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties on Monday.

Video footage from TMZ shows federal agents ransacked the veteran rapper’s $40 million Holmby Hills mansion. Clothes, shoes, and furniture were strewn about, safes breached, and documents scattered.

In the video, fragments of Combs’ electronic gear are scattered on the floor. The outlet mentioned that Homeland Security confiscated his hard drives during the raid.

The footage of the aftermath of Diddy’s house getting raided made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Video of Diddy’s house after it was raided via TMZ. pic.twitter.com/fVqLXOa5jR — Hotist (@TheHotist) March 27, 2024

Shortly after agents raided his homes on Monday, Diddy was captured on camera pacing outside the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Allegedly, Diddy was at the airport to fly his teen twin daughters to the Bahamas for spring break.

Diddy’s Lawyer Labeled the Raids a ‘Witch Hunt’

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer, labeled the search warrants a “witch hunt.”

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Dyer said. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested. Nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” Dyer pointed out.

“This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs. [It] is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” Dyer continued. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Earlier on Tuesday, sources from law enforcement informed ABC News that federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations confiscated several electronic devices during court-approved searches of Combs’ two properties.

Searches conducted in Los Angeles and Miami were connected to a federal sex trafficking investigation involving the hip-hop and liquor magnate, according to sources. So far, no criminal charges have been brought forth as a result of the investigation.

Four women have also brought civil lawsuits against Combs, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and other abuses. Diddy has refuted all allegations.