Infamous Jail Housing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Under Investigation for Horrific Conditions

On Monday, the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center, the federal jail Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is being held at was investigated by law enforcement agencies due to its notoriously horrific conditions.

According to The New York Post, investigators from the Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department’s Inspector General’s Office, and other federal agencies launched an “interagency operation”. The Brooklyn Jail has allegedly upheld “horrific conditions”, along with widespread violence and deaths.

The Bureau of Prisons made a statement about the investigation to the press. The agency said that the investigation is, “designed to achieve our shared goal of maintaining a safe environment. For both our employees and the incarcerated individuals housed at MDC Brooklyn.”

The NY Post also reports that nine inmates have been charged in “connection to a spate of attacks.” The attacks occurred between the months of April and August. The facility is facing serious safety and security issues.

Inmates and Staff at MDC Complain About Conditions

Many of these instances have included severe violence, some even leading to death. In one instance, two inmates were allegedly stabbed to death. In another incident, an inmate was stabbed in the spine with an icepick.

The statement given by the Bureau of Prisons also made it clear that the operation was “pre-planned” with “no active threat”.

In addition to Diddy, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX cryptocurrency exchange, is also an inmate at the jail. The facility houses around 1,200 people total and is mostly used to hold people awaiting their trial. MDC also occasionally holds people who are serving shorter sentences.

The Bureau of Prisons has not provided specific details about the investigation. The agency explained that this was “in an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation.” They will not be releasing details about the operation until it is complete.

It’s been reported that these horrible conditions, along with rampant violence, staffing shortages, and the smuggling of drugs, have caused inmates and staff to consistently complain. It has even been said that inmates have been forced to stay in their cells during frequent lockdowns. This has caused them to skip calls, showers, and exercise.