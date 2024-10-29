Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Had Hidden Cameras in Mansion Bedrooms During Wild Parties, Attendee Claims

Sean “Diddy” Combs reps are denying claims from a former model who alleges she saw “cameras in bedrooms” during parties at the rapper’s home.

Precious Muir, a former Playboy Bunny at Hugh Hefner’s events, recently discussed Diddy’s alleged use of recording devices in his bedrooms.

“I know a property of this value, of Playboy mansion and of Diddy’s mansion in the Hamptons, they’re extremely extravagant, they’re worth millions,” Muir told The Mirror. “So you would expect security cameras in certain parts of the house because you wanna make sure your stuff is safe, your property is safe, nothing goes missing and everyone’s good.”

Muir reflected on the oddity of discovering that there were reportedly cameras in the veteran rapper’s many bedrooms.

“But in the bedrooms? Why are cameras in the bedrooms? I’ve no idea,” she noted.

According to a former partygoer, Diddy is alleged to have installed cameras in his bedrooms during parties. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Combs’ attorneys denied the allegations. “This is a false story,” they told Page Six.

The Hidden Camera Allegations Follow a Slew of Accusations Against Diddy

Of course, Muir’s allegations arise in the context of a recent surge of sexual assault accusations against Combs.

Texas attorney Tony Buzbee has filed multiple lawsuits for several victims accusing Combs of serious sex crimes. One plaintiff claims he was only 10 years old when the alleged assault occurred.

Likewise, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team had to issue a statement regarding the latest lawsuit. Meanwhile, they also took the opportunity to address Buzbee in the process.

“The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth,” they said in the statement. “As is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt. Even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.”

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” they added. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

Last month, Combs was arrested in New York City on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. Combs is currently awaiting trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, having been denied bail.

The trial is scheduled for May 5, 2024.