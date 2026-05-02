LeAnn Rimes Cancels More Concerts Amid ‘Severe’ Health Issues

Pop country star LeAnn Rimes is canceling more upcoming shows after revealing a “severe” health diagnosis.

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“After a diagnosis of covid leading to severe laryngitis, I’m so sorry to have to reschedule next week’s shows,” the 43-year-old revealed in a May 1 Instagram Story. “A visit to my doctor for a scope of my vocal cords has confirmed the news and I wanted to tell you as soon as I could.”

As a result, Rimes has moved her shows in Waukegan, Illinois, and Wilmington, Ohio, to November 6 and 7, respectively. Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new shows. Refunds are available for those unable to attend the rescheduled performances.

“It breaks my heart, having to schedule these shows. There is no place I would rather be next week than celebrating with all of you,” the “God’s Work” singer continued. “However, this is sadly out of my hands until I get this under control.”

She concluded by telling her fans she was “looking forward to seeing” them soon.

Image via Instagram/LeAnn Rimes

This update follows the recent cancellation of her shows in Spokane, Washington, and Seattle, which were scheduled for April 30 and May 1.

“Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on April 29, per Page Six.

“I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule, and I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover,” she added.

LeAnn Rimes’s ‘Severe’ Health Issues Follow Criticism She Received Followed ‘Deep Jaw Release’ Video

The health issues and concert cancellations follow criticism Rimes received after posting a “deep jaw release” video. In late March, Rimes posted a video on Instagram of herself undergoing the procedure, in which she cried.

“Healing isn’t always quiet,” she wrote alongside the post. “Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn’t even know we were carrying.”

“The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress,” she added. “When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck ‘locks’ to protect us. By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move.”

Rimes and Human Garage founder Garry Lineham, who performed the procedure, later addressed the video’s criticism.

“The people were commenting on [the post], being [like], ‘Of course the camera was on, she was gonna cry.’ I’m like, ‘I can act, but I am not that good,’” Rimes said. I am not that good. I’m not Meryl Streep.”

“That’s just real, and I feel like the older I get, and it’s been probably the last decade of my life, I feel like the more honest I can be. People finally get to see me, and there’s no pretense about that.”

Rimes added that the jaw release therapy was one of several procedures she’s trying as part of her health journey, noting she was also on a “perimenopausal, menopausal journey.”