Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Forced Women to Sleep With Party Guests, Dancer Claims

A dancer who allegedly attended some of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties is speaking out about what she saw at the notorious events.

Adult entertainer Adria Sheri English, who filed a lawsuit against Diddy in July, opened up to the New York Post about her experience at some of Diddy’s parties. “The things that were forced on me to do… haunt me to this day,” she shared. “I anticipate testifying in New York’s federal court to help ensure Diddy is imprisoned for life.”

English was go-go dancing at Diddy’s parties in the Hamptons in 2004 and 2005. She previously worked at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club and sometimes went by the stage name, Omunique. Although things were fine during the first two parties she danced at, things changed at the third party.

“She goes back to work at the party, seemingly as a go-go dancer,” English’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, told the media outlet. “Then Mr. Combs directs her to have sex [with one of the guests]. That was the first time she was required to perform sex acts at a party.”

The Dancer’s Attorney Says the ‘Sexual Component’ Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Parties Would Happen When They Would ‘Essentially Thin Out’

While continuing to speak to the New York Post, English’s attorney said the sexual component of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ now-infamous parties did not start until the events were mostly winding down.

“Everybody who was still there was kind of with the s–t, if you will,” Mitchell-Kidd explained. “As it got later and later, the people who remained were about the debaucherous activities.”

Mitchell-Kidd then shared that English and the other dancers were then forced to sleep with the party guests still around. “My client and others engaged in sex acts and [there was] possibly more open drug use. It was more prevalent and nobody’s trying to hide it. That’s when [English] would be directed to have sex with this person, sex with that person.”

English’s attorney also said that security would be in the bedrooms where the dancers would have “forced sexual intercourse” with the guests. As to why her client participated, Mitchell-Kidd recalled her stating, “I didn’t know what to do. I was kind of there by myself.”

“She knew how powerful Mr. Combs was. So, essentially, she just obliged,” Mitchell-Kidd said.

Another source also pointed out that Diddy had English “under his thumb” when it came to the parties. “That was his thing. There was a fear of being blackballed and having your career ruined if you did not play with him. That was the way he operated to get what he wanted.”