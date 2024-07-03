Diddy Sued by Another Woman, Claims He Trafficked Her at Parties

This has been a year to forget for Sean “Diddy” Combs. After being named in an ongoing sex trafficking case things have continued to get so much worse for the hip-hop star.

Over the past few months, more people have come forward, alleging that they have suffered abuse at the hands of the music mogul. The latest complaint comes from former adult film star Omunique, who is now known as Adria English.

Former Adult Star Files Complaint Against Diddy

According to TMZ, English is suing Diddy for alleged sex trafficking. And she says that the incident occurred at one of his infamous sex parties.

“Adria English, who says her porn stage name was Omunique, says she first met Diddy around 2004. When her BF was auditioning for a Sean John modeling gig. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Adria claims things got freaky with Diddy right out of the gate,” TMZ wrote.

Adria says on the night in question it was her boyfriend who was put under duress to perform oral sex on Diddy. In exchange for getting hired as a Sean Jean model. So he ultimately obliged. But eventually, the super producer “groomed” her into being sex trafficked.

“Although she did not have sex with guests initially, she claims Diddy “groomed” her into sex trafficking over time. Adria claims things ratcheted up when Diddy demanded she have sex with Jacob Arabov — famously known as “Jacob the Jeweler” in hip hop,” the outlet added.

“According to the suit, filed by attorneys Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, Esq. and Steven Metcalf, Esq., she had “forced sexual intercourse” with him, and then was paid an additional $1,000 on top of what she usually got for working Diddy’s parties.”

Combs Continues to Spiral

Combs is continuing to spiral. It is not an exaggeration to say that the last eight months have probably been the worst of the hip-hop mogul’s life.

In November, his ex-girlfriend and label artist Cassie Ventura filed a complaint against the Bad Boy Founder. In her suit against Combs, Cassie alleges years of sexual assault and physical abuse. So they settled out of court.

Things got worse for Combs in 2024. In March the FBI and United States Homeland Security raided the star’s Miami home. Combs is a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking case.

Things continued to get worse for him in May. CNN released shocking video which backed Ventura’s claims in the November 2023 complaint. In the video of a Los Angeles Hotel, Combs is seen punching and kicking Cassie as well as dragging her down the hallway. An apparent attempt to foil her plan to escape.