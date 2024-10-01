Lawyer for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accuser Claims ‘High Profile’ Person Appears in Diddy Tapes

As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ next courtroom appearance continues to remain unclear, one of his accusers’ attorneys revealed they have new information regarding the rap mogul’s alleged tapes.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, a lawyer representing a woman who claims Combs sexually assaulted her in 2018, recently revealed during an interview with NewsNation’s Banfield she was contacted by someone who wanted her to essentially represent them in the sale of a pornographic tape featuring the now-infamous rapper.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd “declined” the offer, but shared more details about what the tapes involved, including how a “high profile” person appeared in them.

“There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood, being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood, she explained. “But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge.”

The attorney said she will be “filing that lawsuit within the week.”

However, in regard to the alleged pornographic tape, the lawyer stated it was a “catch and kill” situation. She also “can’t explain” who the other person in the video was, other than they were as “more high profile” than Combs.

“I’ve seen stills of the video, okay, she added. “So you can verify that it exists, that it’s real, that the other person in the video is very visible. It’s no question if it’s that person in the video, and I can tell the video was pornographic in nature.”

Diddy was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.



Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Own Lawyer Files Notice of Intent to Appear the Rapper’s Release From Jail

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers, Alexandra Shapiro, filed a notice of intent to appeal for his release on Monday, Sept. 29. The filing occurred just two weeks after the rap mogul was arrested by federal agents in New York City.

A source shared with PEOPLE that Combs is building his “dream legal defense team.” He is doing this by hiring trial lawyer Anthony Ricco and Shapiro, an appellate lawyer.

Following his arrest, Diddy was denied bail twice. Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, who first denied Combs’ bail referenced the rapper’s alleged “substance abuse and what seems like anger issues.”

She then stated, “I don’t know that you can trust yourself” to not harm others.

Another lawyer shared that Sean “Diddy” Combs is “focused and very strong” while behind bars. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

Sources previously stated that Diddy was placed on suicide watch as a preventative measure. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, suicide watch meant the “supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation.”