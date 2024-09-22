Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Desperate to Speak to His Children While in Jail, Worried About Their Well-Being

Diddy is down in the dumps, lamenting his inability to chat with his seven kids while in jail for some serious allegations.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently on suicide watch in a Brooklyn detention center. However, he is eager to connect with his children: Quincy, Justin, Christian “King,” Chance, twins D’Lila and Jessie, and two-year-old Love, according to sources close to the family who spoke with TMZ.

The Combs family, deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations against the 54-year-old rapper, has been leaning on one another. They’re also seeking divine guidance since his arrest in New York City on Monday, according to reports.

Diddy and his children Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie James Combs, and D’Lila Star Combs in 2023. (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Combs faces accusations of coercing women into “Freak Off” sex sessions with male prostitutes. These events were reportedly recorded while he pleasured himself. His employees are alleged to have assisted by arranging travel, booking hotel rooms, and providing supplies like drugs and lubricants for these encounters.

According to TMZ‘s source, those nearest to the family are doing their utmost to maintain stability for the sake of Combs’ children.

It’s Uncertain When Diddy Will Be Able to Speak to His Children While in Jail

Diddy and his son King pose with the Global Icon award during the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Quincy, whom Diddy adopted during his relationship with the late Kim Porter, is now a legal adult, along with Justin, Christian, and Chance. However, D’Lila, Jessie, and Love are still young children. It’s no wonder Diddy wants to make sure his youngest children are okay while he’s in jail.

It remains uncertain when Diddy will be able to communicate with his children, as he is currently on suicide watch.

TMZ reports that Diddy is allowed one hour of recreation time and three showers each week. It’s said that his family and friends can visit him from time to time. However, it’s unclear how often he is allowed to call them.

Meanwhile, sons Justin and Christian attended their dad’s bail appeal hearing to offer support. They witnessed as the judge denied his request for bond, stating that prosecutors had demonstrated he posed a danger.