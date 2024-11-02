Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Dances With Young Women While Surrounded by Vodka, Mysterious Vials in New Photos

Recent court-submitted photo evidence seems to capture Sean “Diddy” Combs’ antics at his now infamous parties.

The images reveal the besieged veteran rapper and mogul dancing at a party in his suite at the Planet Hollywood Hotel. In the pics, he’s surrounded by young women and bottles of vodka.

This information and the accompanying photos are from a lawsuit filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee late last month, per Page Six.

The lawsuit claims that an alleged victim has provided images of plastic vials purportedly used by Combs or his associates to discreetly add GHB (a date-rape drug) to drinks.

New Leaked pics shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs dancing with young girls and giving them Vodka bottles in new lawsuits



A small plastic container reportedly utilized by Diddy secretly mix the date-r*pe drug GHB into the beverages of young girls.#Diddy #DiddyFreakoffs #DaveighChase pic.twitter.com/7APK9o4ivW — Global Hawk Eye (@Globalhawkeye1) October 24, 2024

The attorney’s recent filing alleges that the music mogul sexually assaulted at least seven victims. The victims included one who was just 13 years old at the time.

More Details Emerge of Shocking Alleged Incidents at Diddy Hosted Parties

The now-37-year-old woman asserts that Combs, 54, along with two other celebrities, raped her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her and said, ‘You are ready to party!’” the 19-page action filed in New York federal court late last month detailed.

The lawsuit alleges that an anonymous victim was restrained by a male celebrity. He then raped her while Combs and a female celebrity looked on. After the male celebrity completed the assault, Combs then allegedly proceeded to rape the plaintiff. Meanwhile, both Celebrity A and Celebrity B allegedly watched, according to the court documents.

(Photo by Brenton Ho/Billboard/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Another client of Buzbee alleges that Combs tried to assault him at a Ciroc party in 2022. However, the unnamed businessman claims a professional athlete came to his rescue.

The male victim provided an image he asserted was taken on the night of the incident. The snapshot captures Combs seated on a couch alongside “other high-profile” individuals, although their faces have been obscured.

Buzbee recently announced that he is representing 120 individuals in civil lawsuits against Combs for serious sex crimes. The Texas attorney filed at least five new civil lawsuits in the Southern District of New York. In these new cases, one man and three women have accused Diddy of drugging them.

Meanwhile, Combs’ legal team has firmly refuted the allegations.