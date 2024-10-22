pro-athlete-allegedly-stopped-diddy-from-assaulting-man-at-wild-party

A new lawsuit claims that a pro athlete intervened to stop Sean “Diddy” Combs from allegedly sexually assaulting a businessman at a party.

Videos by Suggest

The purported victim, referred to only as “John Doe,” alleges that the attack occurred during a launch party for Combs’ Ciroc vodka brand in 2022, according to court documents obtained by The New York Post.

The victim, who runs a luxury car and jewelry rental business in Los Angeles, alleges that Diddy took off his pants and exposed himself after inviting the guest into his private office during the event.

“Combs continued to move closer. [He] then grabbed Plaintiff’s genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner,” the filing claims.

It continues: “Plaintiff, shocked and disoriented, frozen momentarily and did not know how to respond to the weirdly inappropriate sexual advance made by Combs.”

The alleged attack reportedly ceased only when the unnamed sports star, referred to in the lawsuit as “Professional Athlete A,” entered the office and intervened, according to the filing.

The victim says the assault occurred at a launch party for Ciroc, the vodka brand owned by Diddy.(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

According to court documents, the businessman reportedly fled the room and promptly fled the party.

The Victim, a Businessman, Attended the Diddy Party to Network

Meanwhile, the victim claims he was only at the Diddy party to network. He says he decided to attend the event after Combs, a long-time customer, told him that other well-known figures from the music and entertainment industry would be there too.

At one point during the party, the alleged victim reported he took a photo of Combs. In it, the mogul sits on a couch alongside other high-profile people. A copy of the photo was submitted as evidence in court. However, the faces of the other apparent celebrities were intentionally blurred.

The latest wave of civil lawsuits filed against the veteran rapper in the Southern District of New York on Sunday brought the allegations to light.

One of the recent lawsuits includes troubling allegations that Combs sexually assaulted a 13-year-old. The incident allegedly took place during a VMA afterparty in New York in September 2000. Two other celebrities were also reportedly present.

Meanwhile, Combs remains held without bail in federal custody in Brooklyn.

Last month, he entered a plea of not guilty to federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.