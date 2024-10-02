Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer in Their Drinks

Things continue to not look for Sean “Diddy” Combs as more details about the rapper’s alleged sex crimes surface.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who spoke on behalf of 120 alleged victims, claimed that Diddy drugged his victims with a horse tranquilizer just before he sexually assaulted them.

“Several of the individuals [I represent] … were drug tested and drugs were found in their system,” Buzbee stated. “Weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of.”

The attorney also claimed that one drug in particular that keeps “popping up” is Xylazine or tranq. “Which, based on our research, is known as a horse tranquilizer,” he disclosed.

Buzbee then spoke about a 20-year-old victim who was allegedly invited to a hotel party with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“She was flattered, went to the party [and] was given one drink and doesn’t remember anything else,” he explained. “Ultimately [she] was so messed up [that she] went to the hospital, where they found cocaine and this horse tranquilizer in her blood system.”

The Attorney Claims that 25 Minors Were Sexually Assault By Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Buzbee further claimed that Diddy’s alleged sexual assault started in 1991. Among the alleged victims included 25 minors. One of them was a 9-year-old boy.

“This individual who was 9 years old at the time was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records, other boys were there to audition as well,” the attorney pointed out. “This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal.”

In another instance, the attorney shared that a female victim, who was 15 years old at the time, was flown to New York City to attend a party. During the event, she was drugged and taken to a private room allegedly in the presence of Diddy. “This female individual was raped and then other individuals took turns raping her.”

Buzbeed further shared that his team has “collected pictures, video [and] texts” and is planning to “expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors.”

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs,” he added. “And there’s a lot of names.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested by federal agents in New York City on Sept. 16. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rap mogul is now awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.





