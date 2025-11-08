Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Caught Drinking In Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs is once again making headlines after he was allegedly caught drinking during his first week at New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the disgraced rap mogul, who was moved to the prison at his legal team’s request, was caught with homemade alcohol. A fellow inmate had fermented sugar and apples with Fanta into the alcoholic beverage.

After Diddy was caught, prison officials reportedly started to make arrangements to move him into a new unit. Sources have told TMZ that the plan has already been changed, with Diddy remaining with his current unit.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s family spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, addressed the incident.

“Mr. Combs is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and is focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day,” Engelmayer explained. “As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there—most of them untrue.”

“We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt,” the family’s rep continued. “The privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose.”

Diddy was previously convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to four years and two months in prison. He was moved to Fort Dix on Oct. 30.

The rapper believes he may be receiving a pardon from President Trump. He reportedly told fellow inmates that his time behind bars may end by early 2026.

Diddy Previously Spoke About How He Was Sober For the First Time in 25 Years

Diddy’s prison drinking incident occurred not long after he opened up about his sobriety journey with the court amid the sentencing process.

In a letter to Judge Subramanian, the rapper revealed that he was sober for the first time in 25 years. “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn,” he wrote. “Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live.”

Diddy also wrote he had an “incident-free record” while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. He also claimed that he had no prior criminal history.