Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Bragging About President Trump Planning to Pardon Him Early Next Year

Despite previous pushback from the White House, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is allegedly bragging that President Trump is planning to pardon him.

Insiders at New Jersey’s FCI Ford Dix, where Diddy is now being jailed, told TMZ that the disgraced rap mogul has been telling fellow inmates that he will receive a presidential pardon in early 2026.

President Trump mentioned granting Diddy a pardon last month, while confirming that the rapper’s legal team had approached him.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” attorney on Diddy’s team, Nicole Westmoreland, previously shared about approaching Trump for the pardon.

Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison by Judge Arun Subramanian. He was previously convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy reported to Fort Dix in late October to serve his prison sentence. He has so far served 13 months, which means he could get out of prison in around two years.

White House Official Previously Dismissed the Idea of President Trump Giving Diddy a Pardon

Meanwhile, a White House official previously dismissed reports by TMZ that President Trump was planning to pardon Diddy.

The official told NBC News, “There is zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news. The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations.”

However, Casey Carver, a spokesperson for TMZ, stated the media outlet stands by its reporting.

President Trump previously spoke about Diddy’s case. “I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy,” Trump told Newsmax. “I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

When asked if he wouldn’t pardon Diddy, Trump said, “I would say so. When you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult. Makes it more — I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do.”