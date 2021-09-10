Scott Disick Breaks Silence Amid Amelia Hamlin Split

Scott Disick has broken his silence after reportedly getting dumped by model girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin. The 38-year-old reality star is currently front-page news as multiple sources claim his relationship with 20-year-old Amelia is over – per an Us Weekly source, Amelia was “the one who ended things.”

Disick, first linked to Amelia in October 2020 and making headlines for being nearly 20 years older than her, has updated his Instagram with a new photo, and it didn’t include Alo Yoga face Amelia.

Scott Disick’s First Post After Major Split

The days up to the split had already brought major relationship drama as Talentless founder Disick was alleged to have texted Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima over the Poosh founder’s romance with 45-year-old Travis Barker. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the E! star had supposedly texted Younes.

The photo had shown ex and baby mama Kourtney making out with the Blink 182 drummer. Now, it’s Scott’s turn to make a headline without Kourtney. He and Amelia are “both taking it in stride,” according to Us Weekly.

See His Photo Below

Scott’s latest photo came as a promo for his Talentless clothing line. He’d been photographed all dapper and walking past a parked vehicle while in a light gray hoodie and dark shades. A caption read:

“Talentless hoodie season is back with our most popular core hoodies! Go Follow @talentless to get info on all the newest drops!” Disick made no mention of Amelia, who last posted two days ago as she rocked a leggy look in pre-dinner snaps.

Scott had made headlines earlier this year for celebrating Amelia’s 20th birthday and spoiling her with lavish gifts – a $57,000 price tag, too. Amelia, meanwhile, had marked Scott’s 38th birthday back in May, sharing luxurious waterside photos and writing:

“Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you 🤍🥺🤍.”

Dating Younger Girls

Scott remains best known for his on-off relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, mother to his kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Shortly before dating Amelia, he was in a long-term relationship with model Sofia Richie, who was also 19 when she embarked on her romance with him.