Scooter Braun Retires From Music Management After Losing Justin Bieber, Other Major Clients

Famed music manager Scooter Braun has officially announced his retirement months after losing Justin Bieber and other major clients.

In his latest Instagram post, Braun reflected on his career, which he has had for more than two decades. “After 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end,” he declared. “It’s a strange feeling because I think I have wanted this for a while, but I was truly afraid to answer ‘Who would I be without them?’”

Scooter Braun also stated that his children had a significant impact on his decision to leave the talent industry.

“As my children got older, my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose. The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify. It was time to step into a new role.”

Braun further revealed that he has decided to join as a board member of Hybe and serve as the CEO of Bybe America. The decision comes three years after Hybe acquired Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and its properties, including SB Projects and Big Machine Label Group.

“My brilliant partner these past 3 years, Chairman Bang, has a vision I truly believe in,” Scooter Braun shared. “But even beyond that he has become a true friend who understands where I must be in my life these days. And that is a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more.”

Scooter Braun Says Things Changed When One Of His Biggest Clients Decided to ‘Spread Their Wings’

Scooter Braun claimed that he has been heading in this direction for the past two years. However, things didn’t really escalate until one of his “biggest clients” decided to “spread their wings” and go in a “new direction.”

Although he didn’t reveal who the client was, Justin Bieber reportedly decided to drop Scooter Braun last summer. “We had been through so much together over the last decade,” Scooter said about the client. “But instead of being hurt, I saw it as a sign. You see, life doesn’t hand you YOUR plan, it hands you GOD’s plan.”

Scooter Braun declared that he has nothing but love for those he has worked with over the years. “As we develop a different working relationship,” he shared. “I will always be in their corner to consult and support them whether it be directly or from afar.”

He also added that every client has changed his life. “I know many of them are just beginning to see the success they deserve. I will cheer for every single one of them.”

Among those who have been Braun’s other clients were Ariana Grande, Zac Brown Band, Demi Lovato, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Scooter’s Beef With Taylor Swift Through the Years

Scooter Braun previously made headlines over the ongoing feud with pop icon Taylor Swift. The 2019 purchase of Swift’s former label Big Machine Records by Braun’s Ithaca started the back and forth.

Taylor Swift condemned the purchase. She also denied the claim from the label’s former president, Scott Borchetta, that she declined the opportunity to buy her masters.

Swift’s beef with Braun also was due to the agent’s close relationship with Kim Kardashian. She believed that Braun influenced Kardashian, who was married to Kanye West at the time, to participate in the “illegal recording” of her phone call with West over his song Famous. West was one of Braun’s clients.

She referred to the FaceTime of Justin Bieber, West, and Braun, which was posted on Bieber’s Instagram after Kardashian released the recording.