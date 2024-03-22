kanye-west-posts-video-of-wife-bianca-censori-in-bed-wearing-all-lace-bodysuit

Kanye West dropped a new video flaunting his wife, Bianca Censori, wearing a white all-lace strapless bodysuit and killer high heels.

The veteran rapper shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, featuring his wife relaxing on an impossibly large bed. She posed with one leg bent while scrolling through her phone, her face hidden from view.

Although Ye was MIA in the footage, stealthy breathing heard from behind the camera hinted at his presence. The footage eventually made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

YE posted a video of Bianca Censori on his Instagram Story📸💜 pic.twitter.com/RRZN1ROp7c — Epic💫 (@Mutunga22534150) March 21, 2024

Of course, fans across social media voiced their opinions of Kayne West’s most recent showcase of Bianca Censori’s outfit choices. Some onlookers were simply pleased to see the fashionistas dancing to the beat of their own drum. “Best couples in [the] pop world”, one fan wrote on X. Another fan agreed, writing, “just loving their thing.”

However, other onlookers were bemused that the Australian architect seems to wear more lounging around indoors than when she goes out to the Cheesecake Factory. “Why’s she got more clothes on in bed than when she goes outside?” one Instagram user wondered. “More clothes in bed than she does in Public,” another user agreed.

The Bed Bianca Censori is Lounging On Might Be a Callback to a Kayne West Track

Other Ye fans marveled at the size of the bed featured and pondered its origins. “All I can think about is trying to get a fitted sheet on this bed,” one fan joked. “Changing that quilt must be a nightmare,” another Ye lover agreed. “That bed just called me poor,” another user quipped. “If I had this bed I would still sleep on the side of the bed to the point of almost falling off,” one serious sleeper chimed in.

One observant fan noted that the bed Censori was lounging on might “possibly bed from the infamous “Famous” video.” Indeed, the massive bed does harken back to Ye’s 2016 music video for his track “Famous”. In the NSFW video, West and his wife at the time, Kim Kardashian, lay around naked with a multitude of celebrity lookalikes, including Taylor Swift and Donald Trump. Could this new post from Kayne West featuring Bianca Censori be hinting at a sequel of sorts?

Last week, Ye also posted an impromptu photo shoot featuring his wife on Instagram. Censori wore a rose pink top without a bra, white lace leggings, and coordinating high heels. The shirt’s front was adorned with tiny white bows running down her chest, while the back featured a criss-cross tie-up detail.