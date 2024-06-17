taylor-swift-breaks-silence-on-travis-kelce-breakup-rumors

Fear not, Swifties: the separation rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear to be untrue.

The world is quite concerned about the well-being of Taylor and Travis’s relationship. In fact, after spending some time apart due to conflicting work obligations, many believed the couple was in trouble.

According to MARCA, “Rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s separation have been buzzing recently, adding a layer of intrigue to their high-profile relationship. Despite the speculation, Taylor’s public support for Travis during the Super Bowl LVIII Rings Ceremony seems to counter these claims. Fans are closely watching for any updates on the couple’s status.”

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence Amid Separation Rumors With Travis Kelce

In a series of comments on Instagram Live that broadcasted the ceremony, Taylor expressed her support for her NFL boyfriend, putting separation rumors to rest.

“YESSSSSSS,” Taylor wrote, along with three heart-eye emojis. “CONGRATULATIONS!”

She even added that she was “joining the party from Liverpool,” where she was currently performing Eras Tour shows over the weekend.

“AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE,” she wrote with a crown emoji. “Gotta go to sleep it’s so late here love you guys.”

It appears that Taylor is still in good spirits in her relationship with Travis, as well as the Chiefs as a team. In fact, she attended most of the Super Bowl winner’s games during their 2023 season, creating a strong rapport with them.

Travis, on the other hand, has shown his support by joining Taylor’s fans in the crowd at many of her Era’s Tour shows.

Needless to say, the Swifties can rest with some relief on this one.