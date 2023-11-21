Savannah Guthrie From ‘Today’ Shares Adorable Pics Of Daughter Vale, 9, On Mother-Daughter Date

Today show’s Savannah Guthrie delighted fans by offering a glimpse into her special outing with her 9-year-old daughter, Vale, at the Radio City Rockettes show. The 51-year-old Today anchor took to her personal Instagram account to share a heartwarming moment from their enjoyable day.

Guthrie posted a series of photos that included Vale beaming with joy in a black puffer coat, her long brown hair cascading around her shoulders. The youngster had adorned two red circles on her cheeks, giving off the festive look of a Christmas doll.

The Instagram post also featured images of the spectacular Rockettes’ performance, adorned with vibrant Christmas lighting. One picture showcased Guthrie posing alongside the talented young actress who portrayed Clara in the show, coincidentally named Savannah.

Known for rarely sharing snapshots of her daughter on social media, this display offered fans a rare insight into Guthrie’s family life. The Today host made sure to capture their memorable day and the special moments they experienced during the event.

In a separate revelation, Guthrie and her fellow Today co-host, Jill Martin, teased an exciting announcement set for the morning show. Martin initiated the buzz, hinting at the unveiling of something new during their on-air appearance.

Martin kickstarted the excitement by teasing a throwback photo of herself and Guthrie on the Today set in roller skates, shared on her Instagram Story. The caption read: “Never know what Savannah Guthrie and I are up to! Tomorrow we are debuting something new…!!!”

Building anticipation for the forthcoming announcement, Martin posted a picture from the makeup room on Tuesday morning. In the image, she sported eye-catching gold patches under her eyes, while her glam squad joined in the excitement.

Alongside the snap, Martin wrote, “Big, new segment coming today!” She also teased, “PS these eye patches are part of it,” further piquing curiosity among their eager audience.