Savannah Chrisley Jokes About Why Her Boyfriend Robert Shiver Is Listed As ‘Daddy’ in Her Phone

While chatting about her new relationship, Savannah Chrisley revealed the name her boyfriend Robert Shiver is under in her phone contacts.

During the recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah and her brother Chase spoke about their love lives. That was when Chase spoke about Savannah’s contact name for Shiver. He disclosed that his sister’s boyfriend is nicknamed “Daddy.”

“It’s a joke!” she declared. “It’s a joke, first off. It says ‘Robert Daddy’ Shiver. Ok? And it’s a joke because the first time he said that when he met Dad, there was this thing that was trending on Instagram.”

Referring to the “Hey, sir. We share the same name. She calls me daddy, too” meme, Savannah Chrisley explained, “It’s an inside joke. I’m not one of those females that’s like, ‘Oh, daddy!’ I mean, to each their own. Whatever works for you, but that doesn’t work for me.”

Savannah fully admitted that the idea of calling her boyfriend “daddy” also makes her want to puke. The reality TV star went public about her relationship with Shiver in Nov. 2023. A few months before the romance began, Shiver made headlines over his estranged wife, Lindsay, plotting to kill him. She had been tracked down by authorities in the Bahamas with her lover for allegedly planning to hire a hitman for the murder.

Lindsay was placed in a Bahamas prison to wait for trial. She and Robert share three children.

Savannah Chrisley Shared How Her Parents Todd & Julie Reacted to Her Relationship With Robert Shiver

During her interview with ET Online’s Rachel Smith in early Nov. 2023, Savannah Chrisley spoke about how her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reacted to her new boyfriend Robert Shiver.

She stated that while her parents knew about Shiver, they hadn’t met in person because Todd didn’t want to meet Shiver while he was in prison. Both Todd and Julie are serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud.

“You know, Dad is very against [meeting in person],” Savannah Chirsley explained. “Because ‘He’s not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,’ and I feel like it’s more a male pride type of thing.”

However, Savannah said Julie was excited to meet Shiver in person. “Mom’s very much all for it because she’s like, ‘Hey, if y’all are gonna end up together, I need to meet him,’” she said. “And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she’s heard all the stories, so she is, like, vicariously living through me. So he definitely will meet Mom, for sure.”

Savannah added she’s not sure about Robert meeting her dad anytime soon. “Who knows about Dad, but like I said, hopefully, things go in our favor and they’ll be home sooner than later.”