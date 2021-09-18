Savannah Chrisley Expands Her Empire In Strapless Fairytale Dress

Savannah Chrisley is set to laugh all the way to the bank as she expands her empire and shares exciting news while in a stunning fairytale dress. The 24-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star made December 2020 headlines for launching her SASSY by Savannah cosmetics brand, and it isn’t just makeup the reality star blonde is selling now.

Posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers this week, Chrisley announced she’s branched into fragrance, and the photos were just as thrilling as the new scents on offer.

Savannah Chrisley Debuts Fragrances In Stunning Dress

Scroll for the photo. The daughter to real estate mogul Todd Chrisley, already boasting “insane” numbers of sales weeks after her brand launched last year, updated with multiple posts this week, although one stood out.

Snapped seated amid a candy-pink backdrop and matching it via a strapless and tulle dress, the Georgia native stunned while holding up three colored fragrance boxes – while the look was an evening-appropriate one, Chrisley wearing sneakers kept it funky. All good looks and with French-painted nails, the blonde stunned in her shoulder-flashing look, writing:

“Are you ready for my FIRST fragrance launch?! LAUNCHING TUESDAY 9/14!!! I can’t wait for y’all to experience these, there’s a scent for every SASSY mood.”

See The Full Photo Below

Chrisley’s new fragrances are Fearless Love, Sweetest Revenge and Dreaming Out Loud. The star has already been selling $5 samples containing teasers of all three scents – and the comments confirmed fans have been shopping them. “Got my samples and I’m in love! Awesome!” one follower wrote.

Chrisley followed her post up with three more glam shots, one dedicated to each fragrance. Dreaming Out Loud, bringing a yellow bottle, is, per Chrisley: “A dreamlike, floral escape from reality. Effervescent citruses and whimsical florals embody the feeling of daydreaming under the sun.”

Meanwhile, Sweetest Revenge is “Warm and sexy with textured construction, great for post-breakup night out. Praline musk envelops juicy, sensuous berries and classic southern magnolia for an ethereal, timeless finish. Finally, Fearless Love is a “fragrance that celebrates loving fearlessly no matter what it takes. Invigorating fruits and crisp aquatic florals lend a clean, sparkling freshness that lasts.”

Affordable Prices

SASSY continues to retail its three core launch products, these coming as a $14 Eye Kit, $12 Lip Kit, plus the $22 Full Face Palette. Chrisley has stated that keeping her prices low was a crucial part of her business plan, herself stating she’s sick of paying high prices for cosmetics. Of course, the Lip Kits Chrisley retails are also seen with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner‘s versions.